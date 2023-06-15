Heavy fog advisory issued for Muskoka region

A heavy fog advisory has been issued for parts of our region.

Environment Canada is calling for near-zero visibility due to fog in Muskoka.

While the national weather agency expects the fog to dissipate later this morning, in the interim, it cautions that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.

The fog is expected to be heaviest in: Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.