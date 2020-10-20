BARRIE, ONT. -- St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School in Barrie is the latest school in Simcoe County to report a case of COVID-19.

The school principal notified parents of the single case on Monday, saying the health unit is investigating whether any other individuals at the school may have been exposed.

Principal Brad Shoreman said parents would receive a phone call or email if the health unit deems their child to be at risk.

"If you do not receive the health unit email, your child is not considered a close contact and may continue to attend school as normal," Shoreman wrote.

The school board and health unit do not divulge the infected individual's identity because of privacy laws.

There are currently eight schools in Simcoe County with positive cases of COVID-19.

