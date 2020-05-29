BARRIE, ONT. -- This week the province gave the okay for dozens of health-care providers, including dentists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists, to reopen for patients.

But it's not business as usual.

At the Health Partners Professionals on Bryne Drive in Barrie, patients are being screened before entering, wear masks and sanitize their hands.

"Once you're in a treatment, it's quite an intimate experience," explains chiropractor Jody Martin. "So what we've done is all of our staff are wearing personal protective equipment, including eye protection and a face mask, gloves when necessary."

"I know that we've been contacted by a lot of patients over the last ten weeks that are having a lot of difficulty, that we see on an ongoing basis for chronic pain," says chiropractor Chad Thompson.

At this point, only emergency patients are being accepted.

The clinic hopes to be open to regular patient flow by this fall, depending on provincial regulations and the staff's comfort level.

As more services reopen, some businesses are left to question why not them.

"I'm angry. It doesn't make sense," says hair salon owner Suzanne Martin.

Martin owns Three Small Rooms on Anne Street in Barrie. She says she could reopen safely.

"The distance between two chairs is eight feet. We are going to wear masks," Martin feels the salon would be cleaner than most places that are already open.

"If a massage therapist is over my body and touching me, that's much more touch than we have," she states. "We are probably cleaner than the liquor store or Home Depot."

Martin admits she's frustrated and feeling forgotten as the province works to find its way amid a new normal.