Head north to Bala for its annual fall cranberry festival

A new study suggests that the antioxidant power of cranberries may extend life. (Cogipix / shutterstock) A new study suggests that the antioxidant power of cranberries may extend life. (Cogipix / shutterstock)

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

