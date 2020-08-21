BARRIE, ONT. -- It's been three days since the hockey world lost an icon.

A memorial is growing outside the Sadlon Arena in Barrie to remember the legacy of Dale Hawerchuk.

The NHL great and Barrie Colts' longtime head coach died on Tuesday after a year-long battle with stomach cancer. He was 57.

The Barrie Colts set up a spot outside the arena for fans to sign a commemorative banner, leave flowers, take photos and drop off cards.

"As a hockey fan in general, it's just sad for the hockey world for this loss. His legacy will live on in Barrie," said Robert Willey.

"He means a lot more to this community than just the Colts. He's a family man. He took care of these boys like they were his kids, and it definitely showed," said Grace Rodriguez.

For those who worked with Hawerchuk and considered him a friend, the loss is undefined.

"He always cracked jokes. He always came into the office with a light mood and smile, even after a loss. He was such a positive influence to be around and such a strong role model in our office. It's going to be hard to say goodbye," said Barrie Colts Accounting Manager Amanda Whitman.

A banner with notes from fans will find a place inside the arena to keep Hawerchuk's memory alive.

And there's a push for more to commemorate the man who went head to head with some of hockey's best as a former Winnipeg Jets star.

There's a petition to name a street for Hawerchuk in Winnipeg, where he played in his prime.

"He'll fly high as a Jet now forever. He will be missed," concluded Willey.