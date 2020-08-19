BARRIE, ONT. -- Legendary Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is being remembered as an incredible hockey player, a humble gentleman and an exceptional family man.

News of the Barrie Colts coach and former NHLer's death sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world and beyond.

Former teammates, coaches, players, and so many more have paid tribute to the man who has been called one of the most underrated players of all time.

Our prayers are with the family of Dale Hawerchuk. “He’s one of the most humble superstars there ever was...everybody knew how great he was as a hockey player, but as a person, he treated everyone equally...He was a humble superstar...” - Jim Nill, HMI Board Member and Stars GM pic.twitter.com/OqR5dnYKGz — Hockey Ministries (@_HMI_) August 19, 2020 The Maple Leafs join the hockey community in mourning the loss of Toronto native and Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk.



Our hearts go out to Dale's family, friends and fans during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DIlHf7hME1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 18, 2020 Dale Hawerchuk was everything we look for at Hockey Canada.



His love for the game and love to compete - as a player, coach and person - was unrivalled.



We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/XlYa9WAMAT — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 18, 2020

The flags at the Sadlon arena, formerly known as the BMC, are at half-mast today. Flowers and a lone hockey stick are placed outside the Barrie arena, where Hawerchuk spent so much of his time over the last decade.

Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer one year ago, and after what his son called "an incredibly difficult battle," the 57-year-old lost the fight, his family announced on Tuesday.

Before his 10th season behind the bench as head coach of the Barrie Colts, Hawerchuk took a leave of absence, announcing he would be taking time off to "face some health issues," which was later revealed to be cancer.

This past April, he rang the Bell of Hope at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, celebrating a personal win after his final round of chemotherapy.

Just months later, in July, the cancer was back.

Hawerchuk leaves behind an impressive legacy.

The Toronto native collected two Memorial Cups, took home CHL Player of the Year, was the Memorial Cup MVP and QMJHL First Team All-Star.

Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1981. He became the youngest player in NHL history to post 100 points, a record since broken by Sidney Crosby in 2006.

In a statement following his death, the Jets said, "Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981."

After 16 years with the NHL at the age of 34, Hawerchuk retired with 1,409 points marking his spot in 17th place on the career points list.

Years later, he would become the longest-serving head coach of the OHL's Barrie Colts.

Hawerchuk is survived by his wife, Crystal and his three children.