BARRIE -- Construction on Barrie’s highly anticipated Harvie Road/Highway 400 bridge has been delayed and is now expected to finish next summer, instead of this fall.

The project was expected to be complete in November, but the City of Barrie says uncertain weather conditions and the nature of the remaining work forced the delay.

The east side of the bridge is expected to be finished by late October, but the west side needs more work. The west side needs water main installation, asphalt work, and fill must be brought in to build up the embankment to meet the bridge.

The city says the project contractor has decided to shut down operations for the winter at the end of the month. While working into November and December may be possible, there is work that can’t be done under wet conditions or low temperatures. Work will stop over the winter and is expected to restart in the spring of 2021.

In terms of traffic, roadwork on the east side of the bridge, which includes Big Bay Point Road, Bayview Drive and Fairview Road, will be complete and open to traffic by late October. Harvie Road will also reopen at the end of the month.

The entire project is expected to be finished by late June 2021. When the 76 million dollar project is complete, the bridge will have five lanes for traffic, two separate lanes for bicycles and two sidewalks for pedestrians.