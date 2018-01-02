

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Harwood Ski and Bike will re-open its trails to the public on Saturday after a Christmas Day fire destroyed the main chalet.

“This is the first step in a long journey to full recovery. I am optimistic that Hardwood, with the support of our community, will be back stronger than ever before,” said Gareth Houben, President & General Manager, Hardwood Ski and Bike.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office had said an accidental electrical fire in the bathroom of the main chalet was behind the blaze. Most of the contents inside the building are unusable.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The resort says the trails are in beautiful condition, but there rentals will not be available.

“It will be essentially ski from your car experience, although we will be converting the wax building into a warming hut.”

Staff are also working on having food and beverage services available, as well as portable washrooms.

“I am excited that we will be able to get back to skiing on the great trails at Hardwood. The staff have been working very hard to get us started back on the road to a bigger and better Hardwood Ski and Bike,” said Jack Sasseville, Past President and General Manager Hardwood Ski and Bike.

The NordiKids Programs have been postponed one week and will begin on Saturday January 13th.

For more information, you can visit Hardwood's website.