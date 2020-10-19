BARRIE, ONT. -- Haliburton Highlands OPP is investigating the circumstances that lead to a deadly crash in Minden Hills on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the victim's vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane before flipping in a ditch on Gelert Road.

The 57-year-old Haliburton woman who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

The OPP would like anyone with information to come forward.