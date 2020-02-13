Guns and drugs seized during police raid on Georgian Bay home
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:48PM EST
File image OPP cruiser.
GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP -- Two guns and a bunch of drugs were seized from a private residence in Georgian Bay Township, police say.
Several members of various divisions of the OPP executed a search warrant at the residence on Honey Harbour Road last week.
Officers say they confiscated what they believed to be crystal meth and other drug-related paraphernalia, along with the weapons during the raid.
There is no word on any charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.