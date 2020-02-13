GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP -- Two guns and a bunch of drugs were seized from a private residence in Georgian Bay Township, police say.

Several members of various divisions of the OPP executed a search warrant at the residence on Honey Harbour Road last week.

Officers say they confiscated what they believed to be crystal meth and other drug-related paraphernalia, along with the weapons during the raid.

There is no word on any charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.