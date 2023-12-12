BARRIE
Barrie

    • Guns and drugs seized during drug-trafficking investigation in Collingwood

    Police display guns and drugs allegedly seized during a raid in Collingwood on Dec. 12, 2023. (Supplied photo) Police display guns and drugs allegedly seized during a raid in Collingwood on Dec. 12, 2023. (Supplied photo)

    Provincial police say a 43-year-old man from Collingwood has been arrested and is facing several drug and weapons-related charges after a months-long investigation in Collingwood.

    On Monday officers with the street crime unit executed a search warrant at three locations in Collingwood, allegedly finding firearms, ammunition, a large quantity of cocaine, an expandable baton, and a stolen Motorola radio.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

