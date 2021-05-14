BARRIE, ONT. -- A Huntsville family who lost their son to an overdose hopes to raise donations for mental health in Muskoka.

The Dubois family launched Coco Bear after the death of their oldest son to addiction and mental health struggles in 2019.

Shari and Jean-Marc Dubois turned a drawing their late son Conrad had created of a bear he called Coco shortly before his death into a picture that was imprinted on clothing and other products for sale to raise funds for mental health.

The family has since donated $20,000 from those sales to Mind-Aid Muskoka.

Mind-Aid Muskoka is a new not-for-profit organization that helps people under 30 navigate the mental health system.

Founder, Jody North, says when a young person wants to be on a journey to mental wellness, Mind-Aid is a place to start.

To connect with Shari Dubois, click here.

Both Mind-Aid and Coco Bear ask people to support their organizations and donate.