BARRIE -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) is reporting three long-term care homes in the region are battling outbreaks.

They include Maple View Nursing Home in Owen Sound, Sepoy Manor in Lucknow and, most recently, Brucelea Haven in Walkerton.

The area has had a total of 80 known cases, including 23 health care workers.

The health unit confirms that nearly half of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the area have since recovered.

According to the GBHU website, no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.