Gravenhurst residents help after car bursts into flames on Beiers Road

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a local man after fleeing a collision scene.

Beiers Road residents jumped into action when a vehicle caught fire on their road shortly after midnight on January 1.

The car had left the road and burst into flames. Nearby neighbours helped one passenger from the vehicle. However, the driver fled after the call to the police was made.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police, its K-9 unit, and the Emergency Response Team searched the area but could not locate the driver.

An investigation ensued, and police charged a 38-year-old Gravenhurst man with dangerous vehicle operation and failure to stop after an accident, as well as insurance and Highway Traffic Act offences.