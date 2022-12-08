Grandparents warned about rise in scams targeting seniors

Provincial police are warning residents about an increase in reports of grandparent scams following two recent incidents.

In the first incident, police say a grandmother received a call from someone posing as a police officer requesting $8,000 in cash for a bail hearing.

They say she paid the amount in full before realizing it was a scam.

In the second incident, police say a grandfather received a call saying his grandson was in police custody and needed a $10,000 cash payment for his release.

The man spoke to his daughter and confirmed that his grandson was not in custody.

When the daughter called the number back, the person on the other end claimed to be a police officer, but it became apparent that they were not a real officer.

In both cases, the suspects had intimate details about the victims' family members. These details are commonly gathered from social media.

Police say it's important to be careful about what you share online, as scammers can use these details to make their scams more convincing.

The OPP says that often times, the scammer will insist that the victim not tell anyone.

Police say if you receive a call like this, to verify the caller's identity before sending any money.

They suggest asking questions that only your grandchild or loved one would know the answer to, and try to contact them through a different phone number or email address to confirm their story.

The OPP says it's important not to wire money or send prepaid debit cards to someone you don't know.

These methods of payment are difficult to trace and are often used by scammers.

And finally, police say to be wary of urgent requests for money. Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to pressure you into sending money quickly, without taking the time to verify the story.

If you believe you have been the victim of a grandparent scam, contact your local police department immediately.