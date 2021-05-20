BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 case counts are trending in a better direction across Simcoe Muskoka as the province announces it will reopen in the coming weeks with a three-step roadmap.

In a live news conference on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced the province would take a gradual approach to reopening as "we're seeing increasingly positive trends."

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said science advisors are "encouraged and optimistic, but at the same time, we're cautious" during a briefing on new COVID-19 projections.

On Thursday, the province reported 2,400 new infections and 27 virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said some outdoor amenities, such as golf courses and tennis courts, would reopen this Saturday.

"The roadmap represents a way out of the pandemic," she said. "With this roadmap, it's clear there are brighter days ahead."

The COVID-19 science advisors added that keeping some restrictions and continuing vaccines would ensure a "good summer."

The premier announced that over the summer months, as more people are vaccinated, restrictions would slowly loosen but noted the province would proceed with "extreme caution."

The province will implement step 1 after 60 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 58.5 per cent have had their first shot, according to officials.

It's estimated that by mid-June, non-essential retails would be allowed to open with a 15 per cent limit. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted, outdoor dining for up to four people per table, day camps, camping, pools and splash pads will open, among others.

Step 2 could begin in July will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, essential retail jumps from 25 to 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail capacity rises to 25 per cent. Additionally, personal care services and several outdoor activities will be allowed.

Ford said the third step, set to start in August, would see the return of indoor gatherings, casino and bingo halls and indoor events.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the daily moving average of infections has declined from above 100 cases in early April to below 50 cases, excluding the most recent days because of reporting delays.

Earlier this week, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said a reopening plan would need to be handled carefully to avoid disastrous consequences as the long weekend and summer approaches. "We will end up with a fourth wave extending through the summer if we're not cautious," he said.

Simcoe Muskoka reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus one virus-related death.

With files from The Canadian Press