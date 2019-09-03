Anxious Grade 9 students walked through the front doors at Elmvale District High School for the first time this morning, but they weren't alone.

More than 125 Grade 7 and 8 students were officially welcomed to the high school that transformed into a Grade 7 to 12 school.

The high school underwent a major $11.3 million renovation to accommodate the new students from Huronia Centennial Elementary School.

The expansion project started two years ago and included a new entrance, five new classrooms, a huge gym and cafeteria along with upgrades to existing spaces.

Huronia Centennial's overcrowded student population led to the plan to move the Grade 7 and 8's to the high school, which was on the brink of closing because of a lack of enrolment.

Elmvale District High is the second in our region to convert to a Grade 7 to 12 school. Stayner Collegiate Institute was the first to adopt the model last fall.

The new students bring Elmvale District High School's student body to nearly 600.