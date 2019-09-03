Featured
Grade 7 and 8 students start first day at high school
Elmvale District High School on the first day of school on Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 (Craig Momney/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:59PM EDT
Anxious Grade 9 students walked through the front doors at Elmvale District High School for the first time this morning, but they weren't alone.
More than 125 Grade 7 and 8 students were officially welcomed to the high school that transformed into a Grade 7 to 12 school.
The high school underwent a major $11.3 million renovation to accommodate the new students from Huronia Centennial Elementary School.
The expansion project started two years ago and included a new entrance, five new classrooms, a huge gym and cafeteria along with upgrades to existing spaces.
Huronia Centennial's overcrowded student population led to the plan to move the Grade 7 and 8's to the high school, which was on the brink of closing because of a lack of enrolment.
Elmvale District High is the second in our region to convert to a Grade 7 to 12 school. Stayner Collegiate Institute was the first to adopt the model last fall.
The new students bring Elmvale District High School's student body to nearly 600.