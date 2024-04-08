Golf-club swinging trespasser busted

An irate man used a golf club as a weapon in Meaford.

Police were called to a property on Highways 6 and 10 on Saturday around 11 a.m.

When the caller had approached the trespasser, he was struck by the golf club. The man then proceeded to strike and damage the victim’s side-by-side ATV.

When police attempted to control the man, he resisted arrest and uttered death threats towards police and the caller.

A 50-year-old man of no fixed address faces a variety of charges including assault with a weapon, three counts of mischief under $5,000, possessing a dangerous weapon, resisting a peace officer, two counts of uttering death threats and two counts of failing to comply with a prior release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.