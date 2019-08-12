

Staff , CTV Barrie





The Gilbert Centre in Barrie will receive more than $3 million in federal funding to spearhead a new program to support the needs of Canadian seniors.

In an announcement made on Monday, Canada's Minister of Seniors said the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) would focus on addressing discrimination and increasing inclusion for LGBTQ2 elders in the community. "Supporting the health and well-being of Canadian seniors is a priority for our government," stated the minister. "Our government is working with organizations, such as the Gilbert Centre, to break down barriers, promote social inclusion and address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ2 seniors. Together, we are making a difference and building a stronger and more inclusive Canada."

Eight people will be hired to help the ageing population find ways to socialize and improve access to services including health care, housing and social support.

The Barrie centre is one of 22 facilities Ottawa is funding through the NHSP.

The Gilbert Centre will launch the initiative in October. Officials estimate they will help more than 400 LGBTQ2 seniors across central and northeastern Ontario.