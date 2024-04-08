BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgian College students grab a free ride on city transit

    A Georgian College student waits for a bus. Apr. 8, 2024 (Source: Georgian College) A Georgian College student waits for a bus. Apr. 8, 2024 (Source: Georgian College)
    The wheels on the bus will continue to go 'round for Georgian College students.

    An agreement between the City of Barrie, the college and the college's student association has extended the Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) until at least 2030.

    "We are thrilled to extend the U-Pass program, providing students with continued access to affordable and convenient transportation," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to supporting the needs of our student community and fostering a sustainable transportation solution."

    The current U-Pass expires in August 2025. The new deal is for an additional five-year term with an option to extend another two years.

    The U-Pass provides unlimited access to the transit system for all full-time students at the Barrie Georgian College campus.

    With over 22,000 eligible students participating in the program during 2023 alone, the U-Pass accounted for 1.7 million trips, comprising approximately 45% of the ridership system-wide.

    Students can find more information on transit options, including the U-Pass or Barrie Transit.

