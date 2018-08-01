

Georgian College has a new parking service. They say it will help avoid lineups and increase efficiency for students and staff.

You will now pay for parking with the ‘HonkMobile’ app starting on Wednesday in most lots.

All of the parking lot gates will be removed and a camera will capture your license plate when you enter the parking lot.

You then log on to the ‘HonkMobile’ app and pay for your parking.

You will be sent a text 15 minutes before minutes before your daily or hourly parking expires.

The college also has pay-by-plate kiosks located throughout the campus.

