BARRIE, ONT. -- The Georgian College Student Association is raising money for COVID-19 support in India.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, and the situation is critical.

Many Georgian College students are from the international community, including Barrie campus president Ishaan Sachdeva.

Sachdeva has family and friends in India and says he is very concerned about the toll COVID-19 is taking on his home country.

Sachdeva says he recently lost his aunt to the virus, and while he and other students are unable to travel home to be with their loved ones, this is one way they can help.

The Red Cross is offering support to the Indian Red Cross to deliver assistance and support to communities affected or at risk of being affected by COVID-19. Money raised will enable the Red Cross in India to support COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery activities in India.

The Georgian College fundraiser, in coordination with the Red Cross, is a student-led initiative. Information about the fundraiser is available here.