The legalization of cannabis may only be six days away, but that doesn’t mean smoking pot will be permitted everywhere.

Georgian College in Barrie released rules on Thursday regarding marijuana on college property, and they are simple. The air at Georgian College will remain pot-free.

The college announced the consumption of cannabis on campus will be banned.

The college is taking it one step further with plans to go smoke-free by May 2019. Not even cigarettes will be permitted after that date.

“It’s our responsibility to provide a healthy environment for our students to be able to learn and our employees to be able to work here,” said Roman Calvano, Georgian College campus safety and security director.

Barrie’s mayor says the rules for municipalities aren’t clear-cut. Mayor Jeff Lehman expects law enforcement to be stepped up to ensure smoking pot is treated in the same manner as smoking tobacco.

“We show movies outside on the waterfront. Are you going to be able to sit there and smoke cannabis, sitting beside 100 kids? There’s no way I’m going to allow that to happen,” Lehman said.

Officials with the city believe the biggest challenge will be how to enforce by-laws and educate the public on what is acceptable and where.

The legalization of cannabis is October 17.