BARRIE, ONT. -- The Canadian Coast Guard made it to Owen Sound Monday morning.

The Griffon spent a short time in the inner harbour resuming ice-breaking operations.

The Grey Bruce OPP will patrol the Owen Sound Harbour and Georgian Bay shorelines throughout the day.

Police warn the ice may shift, creating dangerous and unstable conditions.

Grey Bruce OPP urges the public to use extreme caution near shorelines and inland on harbours as unseasonably mild temperatures move in this week.

The Griffon is expected to move on toward Midland Tuesday.