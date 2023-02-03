Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre receives significant donation

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene is receiving a significant donation from the German Canadian Club Gemuetlichtkeit 70 Georgian Bay. (Provided/GBCSC) The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene is receiving a significant donation from the German Canadian Club Gemuetlichtkeit 70 Georgian Bay. (Provided/GBCSC)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver