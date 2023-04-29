Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening with Innisfil, Ont. site

After nearly two weeks of shutdown, Gateway Casinos is officially reopening its Ontario properties.

Fourteen of its Ontario casinos, including Casino Rama in Orillia, Georgian Downs in Innisfil and Playtime Casinos Wasaga Beach, have been closed since April 16 after a ransomware attack knocked out its servers.

On Saturday, Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil site at noon, allowing customers to utilize its slots and tables again.

The company said it would begin reopening the rest of its properties in "the coming days," according to a media release.

Gateway Casinos said there is no evidence that personal information was compromised due to the attack.

"We will continue to work with our third-party experts to determine the impacts on personal information, if any, and will keep you updated as we resolve this cyber incident," the company added.

While the cyberattack closed its casino floors, Gateway Casinos has continued operating its concert venues.

A Scotty McCreery concert at Casino Rama will go as planned on Saturday.