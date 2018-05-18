Featured
Gas prices to rise again this weekend
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 6:56PM EDT
Gas prices are set to jump yet again as people celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend.
GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague says prices in the Barrie area will likely rise two cents by Sunday.
Prices hit $136.6 per litre in Barrie on Friday. In Muskoka, prices were closer to $130 per litre. In Toronto, prices were edging toward $140 per litre.
McTeague says this is the highest gas prices have been since 2014.