Barrie could see gas prices hit a four year high over the weekend.

Dan McTeague, an analyst with GasBuddy.com, posted on Twitter that Barrie, Kitchener-Waterloo and the GTA will see a two cent rise at the pump by Saturday.

He says the average price at the pump will be the highest since July 11, 2014. In the GTA, the price of gas is expected to hit $138.9 per litre on Saturday.

The average price in Barrie on Friday floated around $129.9 per litre.

“Even if you are someone who uses 60 litres a week like I do, you’re looking at an additional $500 to $700 a year more in costs just to get from point A to point B,” said McTeague.

“Most people aren’t driving around for kicks and giggles. In fact, they need to get to where they have to go.”

Drivers could see another five cent jump at the pump by the summer.