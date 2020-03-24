BARRIE -- Experts say prices at the pumps will drop once again across much of southern Ontario.

On Tuesday afternoon, the cost of a litre of regular unleaded gas was going for an average of 72-cents in the Barrie area.

According to petroleum analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices could drop another eight cents overnight on Wednesday.

It will be the lowest price for fuel the region has seen in decades.

The slide is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi Arabia's flooding of the market.