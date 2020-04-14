BARRIE -- A Collingwood twosome has created a unique way to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 at the drive-thru.

"You've got thousands of hand-to-hand transactions, and that is not the way to contain the coronavirus," said Shaun Talbot, one of the Cleanstix creators.

As physical distancing becomes the new normal, Shaun and his father, Yoland Talbot, came up with an idea to make three simple tools that reduce contact at drive-thru windows.

The pair created Cleanstix, a long handle to hold payment devices, a tray for passing food and perfectly sized plastic rings to place lids on drinks.

Tim Hortons franchise owner Jan Trude said the devices were an instant hit at her location in Collingwood.

"We have it in eight of our locations, and we just got a call this morning, and two stores in Wasaga Beach picked them up," she said.

"Five stores in Midland, Penetanguishene picked them up, and I just went to Purolator and sent six to Ottawa to one of our advisory board members there."

Safety is top of mind for all franchises that continue to operate, for both employees and customers, making the father-son duo popular from coast to coast.

"Five-hundred out the door in 24 hours, so we are pretty confident this will become an industry staple," Talbot said.

He has applied for patents on the devices, but for now, his priority is getting his products delivered to as many drive-thrus as possible.