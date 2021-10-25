Garden centre greenhouse destroyed by fire in Orangeville
A garden centre greenhouse went up in flames in Orangeville, Ont., on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021 (Supplied)
Barrie, Ont. -
One person was evacuated from their home as a greenhouse went up in flames in Orangeville over the weekend.
Dufferin OPP says an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a greenhouse at a local garden centre on C-Line around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire crews arrived to find a barn that was attached to the greenhouse overcome by the blaze.
"The fire has been deemed non-suspicious," OPP stated in a release.
No one was injured.