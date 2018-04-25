

CTV Barrie





Orillia residents will have a chance to find out what's next with their local power company, after the city's plan to sell it to Hydro One was shot down.

A public information session will be held next month to discuss the future of Orillia Power Distribution.

The Ontario Energy Board struck down a $41-million deal that would have seen Hydro One buy the power company. Hydro One would have assumed Orillia Power’s $14-million debt in the process.

Hydro One claimed the deal would have resulted in lower rate for customers in the first five years, but the Ontario Energy Board wasn’t convinced that would have meant lower rates in the long run.

Hydro One and the City of Orillia could still appeal the decision.

The information meeting will happen in city council chambers between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 17.