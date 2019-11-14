A dump truck driver accused of speeding in a school zone in Caledon faces stunt driving charges.

Police say the fully loaded truck was travelling more than 50km/h over the posted speed limit past Herb Campbell Public School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the weight of the truck plus the speed it was going would have made it nearly impossible for the vehicle to stop in an emergency.

"This type of driving is a tragedy waiting to happen," stated the OPP in a Tweet.

The 57-year-old driver's license was suspended and the dump truck was towed away.