Freezing rain alert forces buses off roads in most of Central Ontario

It's an Ice Day for most students in Central Ontario.

Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions have forced the hands of transportation consortiums across the region to cancel buses this morning.

Environment Canada’s early morning freezing rain alert across most of Ontario is calling for freezing rain over higher terrains and a few millimetres of ice accumulation on surfaces.

The national weather agency cautions that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

It advises drivers to slow down in slippery conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

