Four-stroke boat motor missing in Meaford

    A four-stroke boat motor was stolen from a Meaford business.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance locating video surveillance of the break-and-enter.

    On Saturday afternoon at 2:23 p.m., police responded to a break-and-enter call from a business on Susan Street in Meaford.

    Sometime between March 18 and March 23, an unknown individual(s) broke into a business and removed a Tohatsu MFS 9.8 boat motor.

    Anyone with any information or video surveillance of the break in or an individual with a boat motor between March 18 and March 23 is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

