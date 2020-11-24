BARRIE, ONT. -- Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie confirmed a case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The health unit is investigating whether any other individuals within the school were in contact with the infected individual.

One classroom has been closed as a result; however, the school remains open.

Meanwhile, St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie now has three confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, with three classrooms impacted.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools

As of Tuesday, Simcoe Muskoka has five schools with classrooms closed because of infections.

Nottawasaga Pine Secondary School in Angus has four positive cases and three classrooms closed.

Barrie's Warnica Public School has three confirmed COVID-19 cases, and one class impacted.

In Alliston, Boyne River Public School has two classes closed and two confirmed cases.

Fieldcrest Elementary School and Bradford District High School each have one case, and one class closed.

The health unit has declared four schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Nottawasaga Pines

St. Joan of Arc High School

Willow Landing Elementary School

Warnica Public School

The outbreak at Our Lady of Grace in Angus was cleared by the health unit Tuesday.