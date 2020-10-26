BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit confirmed COVID-19 cases at four schools across the region.

The Simcoe County District School Board said an individual connected to the Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil tested positive.

The health unit said there had been no high-risk close contacts to the positive case.

The school remains open, and no classrooms have closed.

Bradford District High School also confirmed a COVID-19 case.

According to the public school board, one classroom was closed as a result, but the school remains open.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board announced a case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's high school in Barrie Friday afternoon.

The school remains open, and no classes have been closed.

And St. Paul's in Alliston confirmed an individual tested positive over the weekend.

According to the school board, the school remains open, and no classes have been closed.

