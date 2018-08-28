

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 68-year-old Toronto man in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police say they received multiple complaints about sexual assaults against young people inside a home in Clearview Township dating back to the late 1970s.

The incidents allegedly occurred when the victims were teenagers.

John Bain has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault.

Bain was arrested on August 2, and made a bail court appearance later that day in Barrie.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, as Bain was working as a music teacher from 1976 to 2006 in Clearview Township.