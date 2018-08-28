Featured
Former music teacher charged after alleged sexual assaults against teens
John Bain, 68, is facing multiple charges after a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to the 1970s. (OPP Handout photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:13PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 68-year-old Toronto man in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.
Police say they received multiple complaints about sexual assaults against young people inside a home in Clearview Township dating back to the late 1970s.
The incidents allegedly occurred when the victims were teenagers.
John Bain has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault.
Bain was arrested on August 2, and made a bail court appearance later that day in Barrie.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, as Bain was working as a music teacher from 1976 to 2006 in Clearview Township.