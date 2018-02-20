

CTV Barrie





A former Barrie dermatologist can no longer practise medicine in Ontario.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons delivered its punishment on Tuesday to Dr. Rod Kunynetz after finding him guilty of sexual abuse.

The college has revoked Kunynetz's certificate of registration, and has fined him more than $150,000. The ruling focused on a patient who claimed Kunynetz touched her breasts inappropriately.

The college found no clinical justification for the touching. It also noted he broke a previous agreement with the college by seeing two patients without a chaperone.

Kunynetz can apply to have his licence reinstated in five years. he still faces separate criminal charges which remain before the courts.