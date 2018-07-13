

An Alliston hospital employee has pleaded guilty to a sex charge involving a teenage girl.

Jared Nolan, 36, appeared in a Bradford court on Friday and pleaded guilty to luring a child on the internet for the purpose of obtaining child pornography.

Nolan, who was the communication manager at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, was arrested in November, 2016.

The court heard the 16-year-old girl was interested in becoming a nurse and applied for a high-school co-op position at the hospital. Nolan privately messaged her on facebook offering to help her. The conversations continued over months and became sexual in nature.

The Crown said he began to ask her inappropriate questions. "He asked her about her clothing, and her sexual techniques.”

The crown also said: ““He offered her money for nude photos of herself,” and pictures were exchanged.

The father of the teenaged girl found the sexual conversations on the computer with Nolan and contacted police.

Court heard a police search of Nolan’s computer showed the messages had been deleted, but 50 images and five videos were found that contained images of child pornography.

After the court appearance, Nolan dodged questions from reporters and left the courthouse property.

Nolan is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5.