Fog continues to blanket Simcoe County with no sign of snow

The unusual December weather continues across Simcoe County, with green grass, drizzly rain and unseasonable temperatures under a blanket of patchy fog with no snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory again on Thursday for the region, with heavy fog expected to persist throughout the day before it's anticipated to lift Friday morning.

Motorists should exercise caution on the roads and adjust their driving habits to accommodate weather conditions.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the national weather agency stated on Thursday.

The weather continues to deviate from the typical conditions at this time of year, with rain forecast to linger into Friday before temperatures dip by the weekend, but still no sign of snow.

Simcoe County weather is predicted to hit just below freezing for New Year's Eve under cloudy skies.