BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fog continues to blanket Simcoe County with no sign of snow

    The unusual December weather continues across Simcoe County, with green grass, drizzly rain and unseasonable temperatures under a blanket of patchy fog with no snow in the forecast.

    Environment Canada issued a fog advisory again on Thursday for the region, with heavy fog expected to persist throughout the day before it's anticipated to lift Friday morning.

    Motorists should exercise caution on the roads and adjust their driving habits to accommodate weather conditions.

    "Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the national weather agency stated on Thursday.

    The weather continues to deviate from the typical conditions at this time of year, with rain forecast to linger into Friday before temperatures dip by the weekend, but still no sign of snow.

    Simcoe County weather is predicted to hit just below freezing for New Year's Eve under cloudy skies.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News