Float plane crashes into Lake St. John in Ramara Township

Police say no one was injured when a float plane crashed on Lake St. John in Ramara Township.

According to provincial police, the plane crashed into the water while attempting to land on the northern part of the lake Friday shortly before noon.

Three occupants were helped from the airplane by locals.

The plane was towed to a water-access airport.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

OPP extended thanks to those residents who jumped into action to assist while emergency services were enroute to the scene.