BARRIE, ONT. -- Five seniors' homes are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks across Simcoe County.

The most recent is Sunset Manor in Collingwood, where a staff member has tested positive.

The county-run facility's 150 residents are being tested for the virus. The county says none of the residents are showing symptoms.

The county's other residence, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, has one resident hospitalized and three others isolated at the facility.

The health unit confirmed new cases at Allandale Station Retirement Residence in Barrie. Three residents and two staff members have tested positive.

The health unit declared outbreaks at Barrie's Waterford Retirement Residence, where one resident was found to have the virus. And one staff member tested positive at I.O.O.F. Seniors Home in Barrie.