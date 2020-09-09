BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reports five new cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe County on Wednesday.

The new diagnoses include a Barrie man 18 to 34 who became infected through close contact and a Barrie woman 18 to 34 who the health unit said acquired the virus through community transmission.

An Innisfil man 45 to 64 came in close contact with a positive case.

A Springwater senior reportedly became infected through community transmission.

And the fifth case is a Bradford West Gwillimbury woman 45 to 64 whose case is under investigation.

The region has had a total of 738 lab-confirmed cases with 667 recoveries. Thirty-seven people in Simcoe Muskoka died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 149 new cases today, with no new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says Toronto is reporting 50 new cases, Peel is reporting 41, and Ottawa has 16 new cases.

The province was able to complete 17,605 tests over the previous day.