BARRIE
Barrie

    • Firefighters battle 2nd blaze at Collingwood tire shop in last 3 days

    Fire crews in Collingwood were called back Monday to the same place where a fire broke out over the weekend, but this one was for a separate incident.

    Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tire Guys of Collingwood just after 3:45 p.m. on Monday. According to the deputy fire chief, it involved two large trailers full of tires.

    Thick, black smoke is seen filling the sky from the Tire Guys shop in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Nov. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Andrew Keddy)

    To get the incident under control, three apparatus from Collingwood Fire attacked from the ground while crews from Wasaga Beach tackled it using an aerial device.

    No injuries were reported.

    Thick, black smoke is seen filling the sky from the Tire Guys shop in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Nov. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Andrew Keddy)

    The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Environment were both notified.

    OPP is said to be leading the investigation into the cause.

    Monday's fire comes after crews responded to calls of smoke coming from a storage trailer at the same site Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.

    The fire Saturday was contained inside the trailer, with no injuries reported. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News