Fire rips through tanker truck on Highway 11 in Muskoka

Firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke Tuesday night after a 48-foot tanker truck went up in flames on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

The truck was carrying 28,000 litres of fuel along Highway 11 heading north.

Officials say the driver noticed a problem with his air system, pulled over to the shoulder of the road and called 911 - a move that Bracebridge's fire chief said was critical to preventing tragedy.

The highway was closed for the night in both directions between Stephenson Road 1 and High Falls Road.

According to reports, the fire started in the truck's rear axle and spread to the back trailer, shooting flames 20 feet into the air.

Mutual aid was called to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The intense heat from the fire caused the tanker truck to melt in some places, including a small area on the shoulder of the road.

The Ministry of Environment attended and confirmed the incident didn't cause any environmental hazards.

The cause of the fire appears to have been a mechanical issue.

The highway was closed in the area for several hours, but has since reopened.