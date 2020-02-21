BARRIE -- A massive fire raged through a farmhouse near Shelburne, injuring two people, killing their pets and reducing their home to charred rubble.

The blaze on the 4th Line of Melancthon Township consumed the roof, sending flames and thick, black smoke into the sky on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews battled the blaze, and the cold weather, all afternoon and into the night.

Officials say one dog and two cats died in the fire that destroyed the house. Two people were taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire isn't considered suspicious.

The cause of the blaze isn't known at this time.