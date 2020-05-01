BARRIE -- The fire ban in the Township of Innisfil has been lifted.

"We ask residents to be diligent and aware of potential fire risks to help keep us all safe," said Innisfil's Fire Chief Tom Raeburn on Friday.

Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services asks that residents keep backyard fires small and manageable.

Fire Chief Raeburn said to help stop the spread of COVID-19, residents should still be vigilant. "Remember to practice physical distancing and that groups of more than five people are not permitted. This is not the time to have a bonfire with neighbours and friends."

Regular burn restrictions remain in place.

Meanwhile, several fire bans remain in place on Friday across Simcoe County.

Burning restrictions remain in place in the following municipalities: