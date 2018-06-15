

CTV Barrie





Firefighters battled a stubborn fire in Severn Township that destroyed a garage.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the property on Highway 12, near the Highway 400 extension on Friday afternoon.

Mark Hatch, Severn’s deputy fire chief, says the garage is a total loss, but believed crews would be able to save most of the house.

“Luckily the homeowner was here. He wasn't away so we could catch it fast. Made all the difference," Hatch says.

More than 30 firefighters from Severn, Tay and Georgian Bay took part in fighting the blaze.

There is no cause yet, but it is believed to be accidental.