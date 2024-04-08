Fire damages iconic Thornbury restaurant

Smoke trickling up from the heat registers alarmed a family sitting down for Sunday dinner.

Jennifer White said when the fire alarm sounded around 7:30 p.m., they ran to the basement to determine the cause of the blaze.

White, owner of the home and attached Orchid Restaurant in Thornbury, told CTV News that she was able to extinguish a "good chunk" of the fire, as her son called the fire department.

"The fire was in the basement of a building caused by an appliance," confirmed Blue Mountains Fire Chief Stephen Conn.

"There were no injuries, some property damage in the basement of the building caused by the fire (but) nothing visible from the exterior," he said.

"Working smoke alarms that were interconnected on all levels alerted the owner that there was a fire in the basement," said Conn.

White's owned the property, which includes a home upstairs and an all-day breakfast and lunch restaurant below for 30 years.

White, her son, and his girlfriend managed to get their two dogs out of the building.

A firefighter rescued their three-year-old cat.

In Thornbury's small, tight community, White said neighbours brought them drinks and blankets, and offered a place to stay for the night.

Because hydro has been shut to the building, they will lose everything in the fridge, so she called area restaurants to offer the food before it spoiled.

White told CTV News once the insurance company assesses the building, they'll hire a professional cleaning company and then will replace furniture, food and have renovations done as needed.

She hopes to open again in a few weeks.